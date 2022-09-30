'Black Cocaine' Seized In Mumbai. How It Dodges Sniffer Dogs And Scanners

The contraband is valued at Rs 13 crore in the international market.

Anti-drugs agency NCB today prevented an attempt in Mumbai to bring "black cocaine" into the country. The Mumbai branch of the Narcotics Control Bureau seized cocaine valued at Rs 13 crore in the international market from a foreign national at the airport.

Black cocaine is not visible during scanning at airports, and sniffer dogs can not detect it either, Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Amit Ghawate said.

The officer explained that this type of cocaine has been caught for the first time in the country. Smugglers mix regular cocaine with a chemical to alter its colour and smell to dodge sniffer dogs, he added.

Two people have been arrested in the case - a woman at the Mumbai Airport and a man in Goa.

The foreign a national, a Bolivian woman, was arrested along with a Nigerian national from Goa, who was to receive the contraband.

Videos from the search of her luggage revealed false cavities in the base where tightly packed packets of a black-coloured substance were found.