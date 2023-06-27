Drugs Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized In Mumbai, Syndicate Was Operating On Dark Web

Accused allegedly forged the passport to book parcels. (Representational)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday said it has busted an international drug trafficking syndicate operating on the dark web with the seizure of 996 gm of MDMA, worth Rs 1 crore and the arrest of a Nigerian national in Mumbai.

A probe has revealed that the drug seized from a consignment at the Foreign Post Office (FPO) was to be distributed in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa and other prominent cities, an official said.

The NCB's Mumbai zonal unit had received information about an African drug syndicate involved in procuring drugs through the dark web, he said.

Investigations revealed that a consignment of drugs ordered from Netherlands would be concealed in tin cans and shipped in a parcel, the official said.

On June 20, the NCB received information from the FPO about the contents of a parcel and on examination, found 2,000 pink, yellow and green coloured tablets, which were 996 gm of MDMA, he said. The agency on Monday arrested John Sunday, a Nigerian national residing in Nallasopara, who was to receive the contraband, the official said.

The NCB recovered a fake Indian passport from the accused's residence with a forged picture of him, he said.

John confessed that he had procured the drug for distribution in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa and other cities, the official said.

The accused had planned to procure drugs in parts to distribute in the illicit drug circuit ahead of the festive season, he said.

He had allegedly forged the passport to book parcels, and had paid for the contraband through cryptocurrency, the official said. The accused was previously arrested in a drug-related case in 2021 and was out on bail, he said.

