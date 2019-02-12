'Improve Infrastructure', Says Father Of Soldier Killed In Avalanche

Wreath-laying ceremony of Major Nisheet Dogra in Bagdogra. The body was then taken to Ghaziabad

The father of an Army Major who was killed in an avalanche in Sikkim rued the lack of basic facilities in border areas.

"My son Major Nisheet Dogra of 7 Cavalry died today at the China border, Sikkim Jongri. There was no electricity. No generator working for over a week. Please improve conditions," Umesh Chander tweeted on Sunday last.

Major Dogra was cremated at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The father said everyone knew about the conditions. "I was generally drawing attention to the fact that something should be done to improve these things," Umesh Chander said. "All I wanted to say was that infrastructure on the border should be improved."

Army chief General Bipin Rawat also paid tributes to Major Dogra.

Reports said Major Dogra was killed following heavy snowfall and blizzard in north Sikkim.

The lack of infrastructure on the eastern borders has been of concern for many years. The government has been paying special attention to improve the conditions as force levels have gone up in the area, particularly after the stand-off in Doklam with China in 2017.