'Will Return To India Within 24 Hours': IMA Jewels Scam Accused In New Video

Mansoor Khan, in his statement, said he wanted to return earlier but "couldn't due to health reasons".

Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the main accused in a multi-crore IMA Jewels scam, has said on Monday he will return to India within 24 hours, calling his decision to leave the country "a big mistake". He also sought protection of the police.

In his video message released by him, he said: "God willing, I will return to India in the next 24 hours, I have full faith in Indian judiciary. First of all, leaving India was a big mistake, but circumstances were such that I had to leave. I don't even know where my family is".

His announcement comes weeks after he released a video telling the Bengaluru police commissioner that he wishes to return to India and expose all those involved in the downfall of his business venture. The video, released on June 23, two weeks after the IMA scam first broke, he also claimed that the real culprits behind the scam are the "big names at the state and central levels". In response, the Bengaluru police said they will guarantee the businessman's safety if he returns to the city.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a case of money laundering against IMA Jewels and later summoned Mansoor Khan to appear before the central agency's zonal office in Bengaluru on June 24.

Mansoor Khan, in his statement on Monday, said he wanted to return earlier but "couldn't due to health reasons".

Mansoor Khan, owner of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Jewels, one of the city's largest firms, skipped town in June leaving thousands of investors in frenzy. All he left behind was an audio clip, threatening to commit suicide. In his previous video message, he admitted it was a mistake. In the audio clip, he also talked about officials accepting bribes worth Rs 400 crore and the involvement of Congress legislator Roshan Baig, who has since denied the charge.

Several people claimed to have been cheated by the firm, feeling badly down with an investment they believed was in keeping with Islamic laws. Over 30,000 complaints were filed against the firm and many held protests at the Bengaluru Freedom Park. Mansoor Khan has maintained that his financial venture was no Ponzi scheme, and he would do everything in his power to ensure that the investors are compensated.

"I am returning for the people, have no other intention. I'd fight the case, don't even have a lawyer as of now," he said on Monday.

Last month, Interpol had issued a blue corner notice against Mansoor Khan. A blue corner notice is an inquiry notice issued to locate, identify or obtain information on a person of interest in a criminal investigation.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.