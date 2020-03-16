'I'm Still Quite Young': Punjab Chief Minister On Contesting Punjab Polls

Amarinder Singh made it clear that he will definitely contest the next Assembly elections. (File)

Setting at rest all speculations, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday made it clear he would definitely contest the next Assembly elections in the state.

"I'm still quite young. Do you think I'm too old to fight the polls?" he quipped in a lighter tone, in response to a question during the press conference to mark the third anniversary of his government in Chandigarh.

Asked about the current role and status of party MLA Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder Singh said the former minister was still a part of the Congress and of the team and "we will consider his wishes" in taking any decision.

The Chief Minister said he had known Mr Sidhu since he was two years old and had no personal issues with him.

To a question about Mr Sidhu meeting the central party leadership on Punjab issues instead of taking it up with the state leadership, Amarinder Singh said he was welcome to discuss any issue with anyone in the party.

Describing the Madhya Pradesh developments as their internal issue, Amarinder Singh said it was for the Congress national leadership to comment on the matter and his purview was confined to Punjab.

Dismissing the power subsidy being given by the AAP government in Delhi as a drama by Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister said there was no comparison between Punjab and the national capital as the latter had no farmers or police to take care of.

Mr Kejriwal had reduced domestic tariff through cross subsidy, he said, pointing out that the state government was already giving much higher subsidy than Delhi.