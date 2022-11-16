I'm 'Deeply Anguished': Mamata Banjerjee On Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she was "depressed" after knowing about the stone quarry deaths of workers at Maudarh village in Mizoram's Hnahthial district on Monday.

"I am deeply depressed with the Mizoram incident. The Bengal workers are dying in different states. We will provide job and compensation to the next of kin of the deceased," Mamata Banerjee said.

In this matter, Chief Minister Banerjee also tweeted, "Deeply anguished by the stone quarry collapse in Mizoram that has resulted in the death of 12 workers, including 5 from WB. We're in touch with the Govt of Mizoram to bring back the bodies & have assured the families of support. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones."

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hnahthial police, Saizikpuii, had confirmed the recovery of at least 11 bodies and said that one was missing, until Tuesday night.

The teams of BSF, Assam Rifles, NDRF, state police, and district administration were engaged in a search operation to retrieve the body of the remaining person, the Additional Deputy Commissioner stated on Tuesday.

The BSF rescue team was immediately dispatched and arrived as the first response unit.

To the untoward incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to the stone quarry collapse in Mizoram and announced aid from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the family of the victims.

The Prime Minister's office (PMO) tweeted, "My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the tragic stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh would be given from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)