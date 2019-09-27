Rs 25 Lakh Compensation For Illegal Kochi Flat Owners For Now: Top Court

The flats were built in violation of coastal zone regulations

The owners of flats in four illegally constructed high-end buildings in Kochi that have been scheduled for demolition must be paid ad hoc compensation of Rs 25 lakh within 4 weeks, the Supreme Court said today, adding that the rest of the compensation amount would be decided by a panel. The court also ordered that the demolition of all four buildings must be completed within 138 days, in accordance with the time schedule provided by the state.

The top court has ordered Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's government to pay this amount and recover the cost from the builder. The court has also agreed to the state government's demolition plan.

On September 6, the top court had ordered the demolition of apartment complexes in the Maradu neighbourhood for violation of Coastal Regulatory Zone rules. The court had asked the state to file a compliance report by September 20.

On Monday, on being told the state had not followed through on its orders, the Supreme Court slammed the state government.

"You are in patent breach of law. Your attitude is of defiance. Thousands died in devastation. How many houses have you built for victims? Yet illegal structures continue to come up in coastal areas," a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra told Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose.

The court warned the Kerala government that it would not hesitate to prosecute the officers concerned for culpable homicide for loss of life.

"What is happening there we know. We will fix responsibility on those responsible. This is a colossal loss. It's a high tide area and hundreds of illegal structures have come up in the coastal zone", the bench said.

The state responded by initiating criminal proceedings against the builders and cutting water and power supply to around 343 residential units, leading to protests from residents - who range from retired professionals to bankers, doctors and celebrities - who have refused to vacate.

The Chief Secretary, who had been asked to make a personal appearance if a report was not filed, tendered an "unqualified apology" to the court.

In an affidavit filed last week the state pointed out difficulties in demolishing two of the four complexes, saying the flats covered an area of nearly 70,000 square meters that was densely populated and also had two nationacl highways - NH-47 and NH-47(A) pass through it.

