Illegal Slaughterhouse Owned By BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's Aide Demolished In UP

Mukhtar Ansari is the sitting BSP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Mau (File)

An illegal slaughterhouse of a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was demolished by Uttar Pradesh's Mau district administration today. Mukhtar Ansari is the sitting BSP MLA from Mau.

The slaughterhouse in Greenland area of the district belonged to Raees Qureshi, a close aide of Mr Ansari, and it was demolished today, Mau District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said.

Other illegal constructions in the Greenland area will also be demolished soon, Mr Tripathi said, adding that it was located close to the banks of the Tamsa river for decades.

It was constructed by Raees Qureshi and its property value is said to be around Rs 40 lakh. The demolition was carried out in the presence of Circle Officer, City, Naresh Kumar and other officials.

Speaking in Lucknow, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the illegal slaughterhouse linked to Mukhtar Ansari was demolished as it was illegally built on the embankment road. Police personnel have been posted in large numbers near the demolished site, he added.

On Thursday, two buildings belonging to Mr Ansari's family were demolished in Lucknow's upscale Dalibagh area.

The buildings in Dalibagh were illegally constructed on property belonging to those who had migrated to Pakistan, according to a government spokesman.

The state government had recently seized properties belonging to aides of Mukhtar Ansari and has also suspended arms licences of four of his aides in Ghazipur.