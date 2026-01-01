Illegal Lion Safari Racket Busted In Gujarat, 7 Arrested, Thar Seized

The Forest Department has busted a major unauthorised wildlife viewing racket operating in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district.

During a targeted enforcement operation, authorities took decisive action against seven individuals implicated in the unauthorised wildlife viewing ring. Investigators successfully identified Alfaz Anwarbhai Malek, a resident of Mandor, as the main facilitator responsible for organising the illegal lion sightings on his property.

The investigation revealed that Ghelu Nathabhai Kumbharvadiya had traveled from Morbi along with three of his friends to congregate at the farm owned by Malek. The group reportedly held a private party at the location before venturing directly into the protected forest zones under the cover of darkness to track local lion populations.

Forest Department personnel executing routine night patrols spotted the trespassers moving through the sensitive habitat. Upon noticing the approaching law enforcement team, the suspects panicked and fled the scene on foot, abandoning their Mahindra Thar vehicle deep within the forest boundary.

In response to the evasion, the department quickly organised a comprehensive combing operation across the surrounding terrain. The search resulted in the arrest of all the involved suspects, and the Forest Department subsequently imposed a collective financial penalty of 4 lakh rupees against the seven accused individuals.

The wildlife investigation took a serious turn when a detailed inspection of the impounded Thar vehicle uncovered multiple bottles of foreign liquor hidden inside. Because alcohol possession and consumption violate local state laws, the Forest Department formally transferred custody of the vehicle and two primary accused individuals from Morbi over to civil law enforcement.

The Prabhas Patan Police took charge of the transferred suspects and the vehicle to initiate a separate criminal case under the Prohibition Act. Local officials noted that the swift, coordinated action between the forest rangers and the regional police has created significant panic among local syndicates that secretly organise illegal commercial safaris.