IIT Guwahati Student Found Dead In Hostel, Third Case This Year

The student's family has been informed about the incident.

A female post-graduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, was found dead in her hostel room on Friday. This is the third 'unnatural death' of a student in the premier institute this year.

The 23-year-old MTech student, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was found in the Disang Hostel of the institute after her friends noticed her absence from classes during the day.

"It is with profound regret that IIT Guwahati reports the tragic death of a female student on the campus on 9th August 2024. The matter is being investigated by the police authorities," IIT Guwahati authorities said.

Police said the body had been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigations were underway to ascertain the reason behind her death.

Earlier this year in April, a 20-year-old student allegedly died by suicide at IIT Guwahati. The first-year BTech was found dead in his hostel room.

Sources told NDTV that the student's body was found by security guards while his roommate was away. A note was also recovered from his room and has been sent for forensic analysis, police said. The family of the student, who was from Bihar, has demanded a probe into his death alleging negligence by the institute.

In January, a fourth-year BTech student was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state after a New Year party where she was declared dead by doctors.