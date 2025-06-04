IIT Delhi Student Found Dead At Hostel Room, Was Last Seen On Monday

A student has been found dead in his hostel room at IIT Delhi. The room was locked from the inside and there were no external injuries on his body..

Officials said they received a call at the Kishangarh police station on Wednesday about a student not opening the door of his hostel room despite repeated knocking. When they reached the premier institute, police officials found that the door was locked from the inside, and it was forced open with the help of fire service personnel.

The student was found lying unconscious on the bed in the hostel room, and he was declared dead on the spot by IIT doctors. Initial inquiry revealed that he was a second-year student of Biomechanical Engineering.

As per preliminary information, the student was last seen at dinner on Monday, after which he went back to his room. He was not seen by, and nor did he contact, any of his fellow students on Tuesday, which raised suspicion, and the matter was reported to the security staff on Wednesday, who informed the police.

"There were no visible external injuries on the body. However, some vomit was observed on the floor, indicating possible health-related complications. The crime and forensic teams were called in for further investigation," said an official.

The body has been sent to the Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.