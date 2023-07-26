IIM Bengaluru 'Deeply Saddened' As 27-Year-Old Student Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

The 27-year-old completed his graduation from BITS Pilani in 2017.

A 27-year-old student studying at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bengaluru died on Sunday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. Taking to X, the microblogging website formerly known as Twitter, IIM Bengaluru said that the student, identified as Ayush Gupta, was in the second year of his Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in management course and had interned at Faering Capital during the summer break.

"We are deeply saddened by the demise of Ayush Gupta, our second-year PGP student, who suffered a cardiac arrest, this afternoon. Ayush (27) was senior coordinator of the Student Alumni Committee of PGP," the institute wrote.

According to the following social media posts, the 27-year-old was pursuing his MBA at IIMB. Apart from his summer internship at Faering Capital, he also worked closely with the alumni of the institute. He completed his graduation from BITS Pilani in 2017.

"A graduate of BITS Pilani (2017), Ayush was pursuing his MBA at IIMB and had completed his summer internship at Faering Capital. Popular among his classmates, he also worked closely with the alumni of the Institute," IIMB said, adding, "The IIMB community offers its deepest condolences to Ayush's family".

The IIMB community offers its deepest condolences to Ayush's family. No classes/ exams will be held tomorrow (July 24).



Meanwhile, IIM Bengaluru also shared the news of Mr Gupta's demise on LinkedIn, where some users revealed their experience of knowing the 27-year-old.

"The smile that you see in the picture was his signature. It would have been hard to forget Ayush - he would have made a mark in the world of business. It is hard to forget him now too. I would miss his many sterling qualities, including his genial temperament," wrote one user.

"Deeply saddened such a blissful soul coming to an end at 27 years where he was about to make a difference in the world," said another.

A third commented, "Tragic and heartbreaking! One of the most talented and liveliest person I knew. It doesn't sink in".

"The most cheerful, positive and curious person I have met for sure! You will forever be missed Ayush. May your soul rest in peace! I am sure you are out there making new people laugh already!" added another user.