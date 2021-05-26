'Ignorant Bigots In Power Destroying It': Rahul Gandhi On Lakshadweep

Congress's Rahul Gandhi today expressed solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep, who have been protesting for days against the centrally appointed administrator.

"Lakshadweep is India's jewel in the ocean. The ignorant bigots in power are destroying it. I stand with the people of Lakshadweep," read the tweet of the leader, whose party has accused administrator Praful K Patel of destroying the peace and culture of the islands, and "harassing" the people with his arbitrary restrictions.

Lakshadweep is India's jewel in the ocean.



The ignorant bigots in power are destroying it.



I stand with the people of Lakshadweep. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 26, 2021

Yesterday, Mr Gandhi's sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted on the issue.

"I extend my full support to the people of Lakshadweep. I will always stand by you and fight for your right to protect your heritage. It is a national treasure that we all cherish," she had tweeted.

Lakshadweep has been up in arms against the administrator who, according to the Congress, has taken away powers of panchayats and approved demolitions of the houses belonging to the fishing community under a set of new rules, including the Prevention of Anti-Social Activity (PASA) Act.

Restrictions have also been imposed on the sale and purchase of beef -- a staple in the islands.

The people of Lakshadweep deeply understand and honour the rich natural and cultural heritage of the islands they inhabit, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in one of her Twitter posts.

"They have always protected and nurtured it. The BJP government and its administration have no business to destroy this heritage, to harass the people of Lakshadweep or to impose arbitrary restrictions and rules on them," read another post.