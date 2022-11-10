'If You Have Good Karma...': Minister Shares How Nagaland Farmers Overcame Impossible Odds

Rice farming occupies nearly 80% of Nagaland's agricultural land.

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland's Minister of Tribal Affairs, needs no introduction, as several videos posted by him have gone viral. He is seen joking about having "small eyes" and being single in those clips, which have made him a social media sensation. Mr Imna Along has now shared a video on Twitter showing Nagaland farmers' struggles while working in the fields in the hilly region.

He has posted the tweet in Hindi, which, when translated to English, reads, "If your intention is good, then luck is your slave. If you have good karma, you will have Mathura and Kashi in your home."

Temjen Imna Along shared an educational video on the struggles of rice farming in the mountainous region.

The post has won the hearts of many internet users since it was shared by the minister. It has received over 39,000 views and more than 3,800 likes. Mr Imna Along's followers and other Twitter users have left heartfelt comments.

"Was amazed to see squash crops on the steepest of mountain slopes more than 20 years ago," one user commented.

Another person commented, "Thanks for providing a window to the charming beauty of Nagaland; I would love to have the same about the other North East states as well."

A third user said, "Beautiful lines sir...and amazed to see you speak & write such good Hindi ! Our best wishes to you!".

Temjen Imna Along has effectively used social media platforms to promote the beautiful culture of his home state. He posted a video of himself dancing at the Tsungremmong festival in August this year. Mr Imna Along is seen in the video taking part in the celebration and joining locals in a group dance.