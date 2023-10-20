'If We Fight BJP With Confusion...': Akhilesh Yadav On INDIA Seat Sharing

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief, Akhilesh Yadav, continued his attack on the Congress after the SP failed to strike an alliance with the party in Madhya Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party chief who has openly criticised the Congress for what he alleged was a betrayal said if this confusion prevails the INDIA alliance would never be able to defeat the BJP.

"If Congress didn't want to give seats (in MP), then they should have said it before. Today, SP is fighting only on seats where it has its own organisation. Now after Madhya Pradesh, I know that the INDIA alliance is for the (parliamentary) elections at the national level. If Congress continues to behave like this, then who will stand with them? If we fight against the BJP with confusion in our minds, then we won't succeed," said Akhilesh Yadav.

The SP chief said that despite the INDIA alliance formation the SP strategy would be based on working for the PDA (Pichada, Dalit and Alpsankhyak).

"PDA was formed first and the INDIA alliance was formed later on and I have said on multiple occasions that although the INDIA alliance is there, our strategy is of PDA and PDA will be the one who will defeat NDA (National Democratic Alliance)" the SP Chief said.

Akhilesh Yadav was attending a public awareness campaign event in Shahjahanpur and asked party workers to organise similar events in all Lok Sabha constituencies to make people and party workers aware about the kind of challenges and conspiracies they will have to face in future from BJP.

"Till the Lok Sabha elections are held, a similar programme should be held in all the Lok Sabha constituencies where the party workers can be informed about the kind of challenges and conspiracies that they will have to face in future, how BJP misuses government machinery, bombards propaganda and spreads lies to such extent that the people at times accept it to be truth," said Akhilesh Yadav.

"They (BJP) do politics of hatred and to make others aware of that, SP will continue this kind of 'Shivir' (public awareness campaign event)," he added.

The SP chief further lashed out at the BJP government and said "I am on a visit to Shahjahanpur and under this double engine government (BJP), the infrastructure of Shahjahanpur is messed up, you can see garbage everywhere, animals roaming on the streets and no traffic arrangements are there."

With the SP and the Congress at odds the future of the INDIA alliance appears to be in disarray.

