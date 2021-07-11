'If There's No Trouble...': Madhya Pradesh Minister Amid Fuel Price Rise

OM Prakash Saklecha blamed media for spreading rumours

Madhya Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Saklecha played down the up-up-and-way prices of petrol and diesel by suggesting that if "there's no trouble, you won't be able to enjoy happiness".

"Troubles make you realise the happiness of good times. if there's no trouble, you won't be able to enjoy happiness," quipped the Minister when asked about the runaway fuel rates in the country.

MP Minister's bizarre response on fuel prices “Troubles make you realise the happiness of good times. if there's no trouble, you won't be able to enjoy happiness @ndtv@ndtvindia@manishndtv@GargiRawat#PetrolPriceHike#PetrolDieselPricepic.twitter.com/hjUivyepY1 — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 11, 2021

In the four metros - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata - the petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100-mark. Currently, petrol and diesel rates are the most expensive in Mumbai among the four metro cities of the country, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax.

Mr Saklecha blamed media for spreading rumours when pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to check the steep hike in fuel rates.

Drawing a Congress comparison, Mr Saklecha alleged that the grand old party took 40 years to vaccinate against polio whereas PM Modi got the Made In India Covid vaccine in a year and the vaccination drive is underway.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis by state-run oil refiners and have been inching northwards.