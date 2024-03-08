'If Students Can Track Drug Dealers, Why Can't Police?' Student's Question To Cop Goes Viral

The event reportedly took place in Haryana's Sonipat.

Video of a college student questioning the police about the easy availability of drugs has gone viral on social media. According to Times of India, the conversation took place during a drug de-addiction campaign organised by the police. Other outlets said the programme was help in Haryana's Sonipat, but there is no independent confirmation of the venue. In the video, the student is seen asking a police officer on the stage why the drugs were available "so conveniently" to students and what the police are doing about it.

We need more students like him! Proves what a sham the Police are pic.twitter.com/uquI1Wt4dY — Dr Aniruddha Malpani, MD (@malpani) March 7, 2024

"Sir, we have seen such a big program of drug de-addiction campaign, but the university is the biggest epicentre of drug addiction. Today, students from four universities are gathered here. Getting 'Ganja' or any such substance is as easy as getting toffee or lollipop," he said.

"If a first or second-year student can trace or track the drug dealers, then why can't police do so? Are the police lagging behind?" he further asked the police officer.

"Being a student here, I know that there is a police station nearby and 'ganja' is available right in front of the post. So, don't you think this is a failure of the police?" the student said.

The clip then abruptly ends, without showing the identity or response of the police officer who was being questioned.

Some users who posted the video claimed the event was held at Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University in Sonipat.

The clip quickly went viral with reactions pouring in. Users praised the brave student for raising the important issue.

"Someone finally said it," commented one user. "If more Indians showed courage like him then we might actually become a vishwaguru," said another.

Some users criticised the student for the way he spoke to a police officer. "These students must be taught in colleges and universities as how to speak in a forum. If he has seen illegal activities, he should have helped law enforcement agencies rather than speaking in a forum where it is absolutely uncalled for," said the user.

In India, ganja or cannabis is a banned substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.