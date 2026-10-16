"If Pak-US War Breaks Out, Will Stand With Pakistan": BJP Leader Sparks Row

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore has triggered a controversy after saying that India would stand with Pakistan if a war broke out between the neighbouring country and the United States, sparking huge backlash from the Opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Rathore, while speaking at a programme in Jaipur, cited Pakistan's status as India's neighbouring country to stand with it.

"We all need to understand this. When it comes to India...If a war breaks out between the US and Pakistan today, we will stand with Pakistan because it is our neighbour...But when it comes to an issue among ourselves, we stand with our India. Right? That is what we need to understand," he said.

His remark drew criticism from the Opposition, with Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed calling Rathore an "anti-national".

"The BJP's love for the terrorist nation Pakistan, which kills our soldiers and our people, has come on display once again. Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore says he is with Pakistan if the US and Pakistan go to war. Let us know what action is being taken against this anti-national," she said in a post on X.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP also shared Rathore's clip and slammed the BJP.

"Statement by BJP's Rajasthan State President Madan Rathore: If a war breaks out between America and Pakistan, we stand with Pakistan! When the public asks questions, they're Pakistani; when youth raise their voices, they're terrorists! But when a BJP leader talks about standing with Pakistan, where does Modi's nationalism disappear to? Is the BJP, which talks about standing with Pakistan, a traitor or not, Mr. Modi?" it said.

BJP leader clarifies

Rathore later clarified that his statement was "distorted" and "presented in a way that is absolutely not appropriate".

According to him, he made the remarks in the context of the India-Pakistan cricket match.

"Yes, people took just the last two lines out of that and presented them. Whereas I had very clearly said that if there is an India-Pakistan cricket match and India loses, the person who bursts firecrackers over it is not a patriot of this country. Yes, if the US is with Pakistan, that is a different matter," he said.

"Now, the way people have presented it makes me think that they harbored ill intentions towards me," he added.