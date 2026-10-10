"Even Tweet Written By US": Iran MP Mocks Pakistan's Mediation Efforts

Iran on Saturday mocked Pakistan over its efforts to materialise a peace deal between Tehran and Washington, amid their conflict that started on February 28.

Iranian parliament member Mohsen Zanganeh took a dig at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, possibly over one of his statements on X, dated April 8.

"The first time he tweeted, it was forwarded by Mr, (Steve) Witkoff. Even their tweet was written by the Americans," Zanganeh alleged during a speech, ridiculing Islamabad over its peace efforts.

On April 8, Shehbaz Sharif came into the limelight for all the wrong reasons when he made a post on X. The post, which was later edited, quickly went viral, with many users pointing out a "draft" word written on its initial version.

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"*Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X* Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in near future. To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks. Pakistan, in all sincerity, requests the Iranian brothers to open Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period of two weeks as a goodwill gesture. We also urge all warring parties to observe a ceasefire everywhere for two weeks to allow diplomacy to achieve conclusive termination of war, in the interest of long-term peace and stability in the region," the Pakistani prime minister wrote and tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian and other leaders.

The comments by Zanganeh, head of the Economic Committee of Iran's Parliament, came during a visit to Afghanistan, whose ties with Pakistan have soured in recent days.

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He appreciated Afghanistan's support for Iran during its conflict with the US, while attacking Pakistan over its conduct during that period.

US and Iran have been locked in a conflict since February 28. During this time, Pakistan has attempted to act as a mediator, with the countries signing a two-month ceasefire. However, strikes over the Strait of Hormuz continued during that period. While the US and Iran have not gone on a full-fledged war in months, the exchange of fires, especially in the key strait, continue.