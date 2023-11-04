'If My Sisters Are Threatened...': Shivraj Chouhan Warns Congress Leaders

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday posted a video of some Congress leaders on a social media platform and said the opposition party was now threatening the public.

"Congress leader Jeevan Patel addressing sisters in Rehli Assembly constituency (in Sagar district) and threatening to extinguish their Chulha (stove) and Congress candidate Jyoti Patel is laughing. The public will defeat Congress badly in the assembly elections," CM Chouhan said on X, formerly Twitter.

कांग्रेस का एक नेता मेरी स्व-सहायता समूह की बहनों एवं कर्मचारियों को धमकी दे रहा है कि तुम्हारे घर में चूल्हा नहीं जलने दूंगा, तुम्हारे बच्चों का खाना छीन लूंगा, कर्मचारियों को काला पानी भेज दूंगा।



कमलनाथ जी और दिग्विजय सिंह जी सुन लेना, ये मेरी बहनें हैं, भांजे-भांजियां हैं… pic.twitter.com/AHLnabpSNT — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 4, 2023

Speaking to reporters in Rau in Indore, he said, "The Congress has touched a new low. Congress leaders and workers are intimidating the public. Earlier, Kamal Nath (MP Congress chief) had also threatened government officials and employees." Attacking Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Chouhan asked if women do not have the right to choose the party they want to vote for.

The Congress can seek revenge from him but none will be spared "if my sisters are threatened", Chouhan warned.

"Such people should not think they will take away votes by threatening people. The BJP and I will take such threats very seriously," Chouhan said attacking the Congress.

Assembly polls will be held in MP on November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.

