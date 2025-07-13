"If Anything Happens...": Why Indore Man Fitted A Huge Camera On Helmet

In a bizarre yet alarming episode from Indore's Gauri Nagar, a young man has taken law and protection into his own hands — quite literally on his head. Dubbed the "Helmet Man" on social media, this resident has begun roaming the streets wearing a helmet fitted with a camera, claiming it's his last resort after repeated threats and no police action.

The man alleges that he and his family have been harassed and threatened with death by their neighbours — Satish Chauhan, Baliram Chauhan, and Munna Chauhan — over a property dispute. Despite filing multiple complaints with the local police, he says no concrete action has been taken. “We've pleaded for protection. When nothing happened, I decided to record everything, everywhere I go,” he said

“This helmet camera is not a gimmick — it's my shield.”

The man's helmet-camera setup has now gone viral, drawing widespread attention on social media. Videos of him walking through his neighbourhood, head covered in black headgear with a small mounted lens, have prompted both amusement and outrage online. But behind the oddity lies a deep sense of insecurity and institutional failure. “If anything happens to me or my family, at least there will be video evidence,” he says, his voice reflecting both fear and frustration.

Police officials confirmed that the dispute between the families is ongoing, and has already escalated to physical altercations. “We have tried to mediate between the parties,” said a senior police officer. “The case is being reviewed and any new facts will be taken into account.”