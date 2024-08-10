Watch: Man In Lehenga, Helmet Dances To Bhojpuri Song At Railway Station, Internet Reacts

The video has accumulated more than 6 million views.

The obsession with sharing photos on social media has evolved into a daily habit of creating reels and short videos and uploading them to platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and many more. Although these videos bring views, likes, and earnings for the creators, however, this process creates chaos and unease for other people since their privacy gets violated due to the wandering cameras of the influencers. Amid this, a video of a man dancing at a crowded railway station went viral on social media.

The now-viral clip was shared on Instagram by content creator Rahul Saha. In the video, he was seen wearing a red lehenga-choli with a matching helmet. The song he danced to was a popular Bhojpuri song. The clip was shot at Bethuadahari railway station.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, the content creator managed to make those crossing him stop and look at him in shock. At one moment, he also managed to grab the attention of an elderly woman who stopped and turned to look at Mr Saha before changing her path. After she left, the content creator picked a man in his arms and started dancing to the Bhojpuri song.

The video has taken the internet by storm. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 6 million views and over 131,000 likes. In the comments, while some users found the clip hilarious, others compared the person with internet sensation Uorfi Javed who is often spotted wearing bizarre outfits.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "downfall of the internet, while another spoke of the "trauma" the content creator inflicted on poor onlookers.

"The brother scared the aunty and she literally ran away; Hilarious video," commented a third user. "There is no shortage of double-faced in the world," said another.

"How low do you guys fall to make reel," expressed a fourth. "Bro deleted hesitation from his life," commented a fifth Instagram user.

