'If Akhilesh Yadav Was Chief Minister He Would..': UP BJP Chief's Swipe

UP BJP president said the state and central government are providing all facilities to people. (File)

Uttar Pradesh minister and the BJP's state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging had he become chief minister the state would have been looted.

At a public function, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus has been on the development of every section of the society.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh did not make any mistake (during the recently concluded Assembly election). Had they made even the slightest mistake, Akhilesh Yadav would have become chief minister and looted (the state); dacoity would have taken place in the state," Mr Singh said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said with people's blessings, the central and state governments are providing all facilities and resources to the people.

Talking to reporters about the uneven distribution of rains, the Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister said, "If there is less rainfall, our priority is to provide irrigation facilities to the farmers by running the canals at full capacity."

Asked if Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Omprakash Rajbhar, who had joined hands with the Samajwadi Party during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, would join the BJP, Swatantra Dev Singh said only Mr Rajbhar can answer that question.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)