'Best Wishes': Party Leaders Congratulate Students For ICSE, ISC Results

ICSE, ISC Results Declared: Some students created history with their results

After the results for the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) results were announced today, political party leaders cutting across the political spectrum took to social media to congratulate the students.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee tweeted her congratulations to the students. "Good wishes to your parents and good luck for all your future endeavours," she tweeted.

Congratulations to all students who excelled and those who passed the ICSE and ISC exams. Good wishes to your parents and good luck for all your future endeavours - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 7, 2019

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath also tweeted his congratulations to the Class 10 and Class 12 students in a tweet in Hindi. "Many congratulations to Class 10 and Class 12 students who passed with flying colours by showcasing their talent in the board exams," he said in the tweet.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, in a tweet, showed she was a proud mother, after her son scored 96 per cent in the board exams, according to her.

"Groups hug (sic) to all mums from my son's tenth grade who made this shared journey helpful and the stress lighter! To all the ICSE students who have got their 10th results today, my best wishes and congratulations," she said in the tweet.

And the boy has made me proud with 96%! Groups hug to all mums from my son's tenth grade who made this shared journey helpful and the stress lighter!

To all the ICSE students who have got their 10th results today, my best wishes and congratulations! - Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 7, 2019

Some students created history with their results, which are released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or CISCE.

Kolkata's Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru's Vibha Swaminathan scored a record-breaking 100 per cent marks in the Class 12 exam. They are the first students to do so in the history of the school board, reported PTI.

The second rank has been shared by 16 students with 99.75 per cent and the third rank has been shared by 36 students with 99.50 per cent marks.

Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Manhar Bansal from Punjab's Muktsar topped the Class 10 exams by scoring 99.60 per cent. 10 students fetched the second rank, scoring 99.40 per cent and the third rank has been shared by 24 students with 99.20 per cent marks.

The results are available on the official website of the school education board cisce.org. The ICSE and ISC results are also available through an SMS service provided by the CISCE.

