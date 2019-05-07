ICSE, ISC Results Declared; Class 12 Joint Toppers Score 100 Per Cent

The Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) examinations were conducted in February and March.

Results for the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) examinations conducted under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or CISCE were released on Tuesday.

The results are available on the official website of the school education board cisce.org. The ICSE and ISC results are also available through an SMS service provided by the CISCE.

Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Manhar Bansal from Punjab's Muktsar topped the Class 10 ISCE exam with 99.60 per cent, news agency PTI reported.

Kolkata's Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru's Vibha Swaminathan topped the Class 12 ISC examination with 100 per cent marks. They are the first students to score 100 per cent in ISC in the history of the school board, PTI said.

The exams for ISC students began on February 4 and concluded on March 25 while the ICSE exam was held from February 22 to March 25 this year.

While 98.54 per cent students have cleared the Class 10 exams, 96.52 students cleared the Class 12 test. Girls have performed better than the boys in the results, Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive of CISCE, said.

