ICSE, ISC Board Exams Postponed Due To Coronavirus Threat

Coronavirus threat: The Council for ICSE and ISC has postponed the exams

The Council for ICSE and ISC has postponed all exams between March 19 and 31 due to the Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic threat. The council said the revised dates will be announced later once the situation improves.

"In view of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the country and with much uncertainty and speculation in the air, the Council, in the interest of the health and well-being of the students and the teaching community, has decided to postpone all ICSE and ISC year 20202 examinations scheduled to be conducted between... 19 March 2020 and 31 March 2020," the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) said in a statement today.

"The revised dates for conduct of the remaining papers shall be notified in due course of time," the council's chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said in the statement.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already cancelled all exams scheduled between March 19 and March 31. The board examinations have been cancelled for both Classes 10 and 12.

Not only board exams, but the Ministry of Human Resource Development has asked all schools, universities and other institutes to cancel all scheduled exams and entrance exams till March 31.

The CBSE, which was scheduled to conclude Class 10 board exams on March 20 and Class 12 board exams on March 30, will announce re-scheduled exam dates after March 31.