Iconic Structure For Central Vista: Government Reveals Plans For Last Stretch

"Nav Bharat Udyan" will be the last part of the Central Vista project, the India Gate to Yamuna stretch

An iconic structure on the last stretch of the Central Vista project should be built by August 2022 to commemorate the 75th year of Independence, the government said today while announcing a design competition, timeline and site location for the multi-crore project. The "Nav Bharat Udyan" will be the last part of the Central Vista project, the India Gate to the Yamuna stretch of the axis that begins from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista project seeks to build a new parliament and other central government offices in the 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate. The project will be aligned along the two sides of the Rajpath and form the seat of the government that will start with the North Block. After it, on the banks of Yamuna, will be the Nav Bharat Udyan with its iconic structure.

"Spread over 20.22 acres, Nav Bharat Udyan will be open to the public and is being designed to have an iconic structure and infotainment facilities such as Sphere of Unity, Milestones Walkway, Journey of India, Tech Dome, Amphitheatre, public amenities etc. to showcase India's rich historical and cultural heritage, scientific achievements, and will symbolize unity in diversity and aspirations of the New India," a government statement read.

The iconic structure can be a tower or a sculpture "or any other built form but not a building to be occupied", the government said.

A design competition will be held from November 12 to "crowd-source implementable ideas for the conceptual architectural and structural design of the iconic structure", the government said.

The results of the competition, which will have a first prize of Rs 5 lakh, will be announced in the last week of December.

The iconic design will be "timeless", "aspirational", "indigenous", "implementable" and "commemorative", the government said. Its location will be on the banks of Yamuna and aligned with the India Gate.

The Supreme Court has declined to stay the project despite environmental and other concerns.

In October last year, the government had said that there will be no external changes to the iconic Raisina Hill complex and the parliament building.

The consultancy contract has been awarded to Gujarat-based HCP Design, Planning and Management for revamping the high-profile district in the heart of the national capital.