Picnics Banned At India Gate, 5 Best Picnic Spots In Delhi To Try Instead

India Gate, a beloved Delhi landmark, has implemented new security rules that have changed the way families and groups would experience the historic site. Visitors are now prohibited from bringing bags, luggage, food, and pets into the monument area. These rules effectively put an end to the picnic culture around the place.

However, the ban on picnics at India Gate doesn't mean that there's no other place in Delhi to head out to for a fun day. If you are looking for alternative picnic destinations in the city, here are 5 scenic spots you can still visit with your friends and family for that picnic outing.

Best Picnic Spots In Delhi

From lush green gardens to serene lakes and historical landmarks, these spots offer the perfect setting for a fun-filled day out.

1. Sunder Nursery

Where: Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Opposite Humayun's Tomb, Nizamuddin

A peaceful green space going back to the 16th century, Sunder Nursery is the ideal picnic spot in Delhi for those who enjoy the outdoors. Lay down your mat under the shade of a historic tree, bask in the winter sun and enjoy a beautiful picnic amidst the greenery.

2. Lodhi Garden

Where: Lodhi Road, Lodhi Estate

This beautiful green environment is home to stunning 15th-century tombs, scenic walking pathways and plenty of open spots perfect for picnicking. Located in the centre of Delhi, it's popular with morning walkers, fitness fanatics and families looking for a calm getaway. The well-kept grounds and peaceful atmosphere make it a great site for a relaxed afternoon.

3. Deer Park

Where: Hauz Khas Fort Road

Deer Park, located in South Delhi, is a serene space for relaxing in nature. The park is home to a variety of wildlife, including deer, which adds a unique dimension to your picnic experience. With its well-kept lawns and peaceful gardens, it's a good alternative for an afternoon getaway.

4. Garden of Five Senses

Where: Freedom Fighter Colony, Sainik Farm

If you enjoy a unique picnic area, the Garden of Five Senses in Saket is a must-see. Unlike a regular park, this one is intended to captivate all of your senses with its artistic installations, themed gardens, and bright scenery. From elegantly planned stone pathways to water features and open-air sculptures, there is something new around every corner.

5. Nehru Park

Where: Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri

This 85-acre superbly designed park is located in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, near the Ashoka Hotel. This quiet retreat is a popular picnic spot since it offers plenty of space to relax and spend time with loved ones in the natural scenery.