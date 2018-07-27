Ice Shivling At Amarnath Cave Melts, Upset Devotees Continue Pilgrimage

The ice Shivling has melted a month before the annual pilgrimage officially gets over.

The ice Shivling at the holy Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir has melted completely a month before the annual pilgrimage officially gets over. Around three lakh people are expected to visit the holy cave during the two-month-long pilgrimage. Over two lakh pilgrims have already paid obeisance since the yatra began a month ago.



A melted Shivling, however, has not stopped pilgrims from embarking on slippery tracks and bracing inclement weather to get a glimpse of the holy cave. A fresh batch of 782 pilgrims started today for the cave in south Kashmir, officials said.

The pilgrims left in a convoy of 26 vehicles under tight security arrangements, officials said.

This is the sixth Amarnath yatra for Anil from Phagwara. "It is a matter of faith for me. When we go to any temple, we just bow down our head there in faith, it doesn't matter what object is in the temple, devotion comes from the heart," he said.

Another pilgrim Pradeep Kumar said devotees should keep going and not change their plans just because the Shivling has melted. "I did darshan when the Shivling had completely melted, but it is a matter of faith. All pilgrims should do darshan as per their schedule," Mr Kumar said.

But some pilgrims like Kuldeep, who is from UP, are disappointed. "We came from a far off place, but could not see the Shivling."

This year, the yatra had to be suspended several times due to bad weather and incessant rain on both the routes. Three pilgrims were killed after a landslide triggered by flash floods hit the yatra route along the Baltal route earlier this month.

The 60-day of yatra started from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on June 28. Till yesterday, a total of 2.49 lakh pilgrims had paid their obeisance at the 3,880 m high holy cave shrine. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 26.