IAS Officer Tina Dabi To File Complaint About 'Fake' Facebook Page Criticising Citizenship Act

Tina Dabi, who topped civil services exam 4 years ago, said she'll report the fake Facebook page

Amidst ongoing protests over the amended Citizenship Act in several parts of the country, some miscreants used the opportunity to criticise the amended Citizenship Act and government through an existing "fake page" of IAS officer Tina Dabi on Facebook.

News agency ANI reached out to the officer and asked her about her presence on Facebook by the name 'IAS Teena Dabi' which criticised the Citizenship law.

Ms Dabi responded by saying "That's a fake page."

On questioning whether she will file a police complaint about a fake page in her name, she replied, "Yes. I will report it."

On Tuesday, a Hindi message from the "fake" social media page went viral which criticised the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from minority communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

