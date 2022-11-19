'Neither Publicity Nor A Stunt': Bureaucrat Sacked From Gujarat Poll Duty

Abhishek Singh was assigned as General Observer for two assembly constituencies in Ahmedabad.

IAS officer Abhishek Singh, removed from Gujarat election duty for posting about his new assignment on social media, put out a new post on Friday explaining the intentions behind the post. "A public servant, in a car bought by public's money, reporting for public duty, with public officials, communicating it to the public. It is neither publicity nor a stunt," the officer said, sharing an earlier tweet in which he had shared about his new assignment.

The Uttar Pradesh cadre officer, however, clarified that he accepts the Election Commission with "all humility".

I accept the Hon'ble ECI's decision with all humility

The Election Commission, NDTV has learnt, had "taken a very serious view" of the officer's Instagram post and so, he "has been relieved immediately of his duties as General Observer and has been debarred from any election related duty till further orders."

Mr Singh, who appears to be active on social media and describes himself as a "public servant, actor, social entrepreneur and stubborn optimist", shared the same photos on Twitter.

The officer was ordered to leave the constituency immediately and report to his parent cadre. All government facilities provided to him in Gujarat were also taken away, including the car featured in his posts.

Mr Singh has been replaced by Krishan Bajpai, another IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer.

Gujarat will vote on December 1 and 5 for a new government. The results will be declared on December 8.