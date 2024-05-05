IAF Soldier Killed In Poonch Attack Was To Visit Home For Son's Birthday

Corporal Vicky Pahde had joined the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2011.

Corporal Vicky Pahade, who was killed in a terror attack in Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, was supposed to return home to celebrate his son's birthday on Tuesday.

The soldier was from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district and was a resident of Nonia-Karbal village.

Vicky Pahade had visited his family last month to attend his sister's wedding and had joined the unit on April 18, local residents told IANS.

Corporal Pahde (33) had joined the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2011. He is survived by his five-year-old son, wife, mother and three sisters.

The Indian Air Force's official X handle stated: "The CAS Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari and all personnel of the Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in Poonch Sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief."

Pahade was killed while five other IAF personnel were injured when terrorist attacked a convoy of IAF in Poonch yesterday.

