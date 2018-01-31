Air Force Officer Accused Of Leaking Information On WhatsApp, Detained

Classified information, sources said, had possibly been routed through Facebook and WhatsApp.
The matter came out during routine counter-intelligence surveillance and the officer was taken into custody following an investigation by the IAF's Central Security and Investigation team, sources said.
The officials are trying to understand the extent to which classified data has been leaked. They are also trying to gauge whether others have been involved in the information leakage.
In December 2015, the Delhi Police arrested a former Air Force officer for allegedly passing sensitive information to operatives suspected to be backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI.