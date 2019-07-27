IAF Gets First Batch Of 4 Apache Choppers From US Aerospace Major Boeing

The first batch of Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian Attack Helicopters arrived at Ghaziabad's Hindon Airbase

US aerospace major Boeing on Saturday handed over the first four of the 22 Apache attack helicopters to the Indian Air Force while another batch of four choppers will be delivered next week.

The delivery of the first batch of the AH-64E Apache helicopters to the IAF at the Hindon air base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad came nearly four years after a multi-billion dollar deal for the choppers was sealed.

"The eight choppers will then move to the Pathankot Air Force station for their formal induction by the IAF, in September," Boeing said.

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, and is flown by the US Army.

The IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.

Additionally, the Defence Ministry in 2017 approved the procurement of six Apache helicopters along with weapons systems from Boeing at a cost of Rs 4,168 crore for the Army.

This will be its first fleet of attack choppers.

Senior IAF officials said the addition the Apache fleet will significantly enhance the force's combat capabilities as the chopper has been customised to suit the IAF's future requirements.

Boeing has delivered more than 2,200 Apaches to customers around the world since the aircraft entered production and India is the 14th nation to select it for its military.

"By 2020, the IAF will operate a fleet of 22 Apaches," Boeing said.

The aerospace major said the AH-64E has the latest technology insertions, maintaining its standing as the world's best attack helicopter.

The AH-64E Apache for the Indian Air Force completed successful first flights in July 2018. The first batch of Indian Air Force crew began their training to fly the Apache in the US in 2018.

