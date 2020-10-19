IAF Congratulates Defence Research Body On Successful BrahMos Missile Test Firing

The missile hit the target successfully with pinpoint accuracy

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the successful test-firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

"Indian Air Force congratulates @DRDO_India on successful test-firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Indian Navy's indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai today," IAF tweeted.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired on Sunday from the Indian Navy's indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Sunday.

The missile hit the target successfully with pinpoint accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres.

BrahMos as ''prime strike weapon'' will ensure the warship's invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy.

"BrahMos, the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired today on 18th October 2020 from Indian Navy''s indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea. The missile hit the target successfully with pin-point accuracy," the DRDO said in a tweet.

