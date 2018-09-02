I Will Do What I Said, Says MK Alagiri On His September 5 Rally

MK Alagiri claims that since Karunanidhi's death the loyal party workers have been with him.

Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri today said he would go ahead with the proposed September 5 rally in Chennai, touted as a show of strength by his supporters.

"I am Thalaivar's (late DMK Chief M Karunanidhi) son, so I will do what I said," he told reporters when asked about the silent rally proposed by him to pay homage to his father, who died on August 7.

However, he refused to respond to a query on the party's silence to his request to readmit him.

Mr Alagiri, who has been claiming, since Karunanidhi's death, that loyal party workers were with him, had earlier said the DMK would face threats post his rally.

"Yes definitely, it (rally) will be a threat. I have never aspired for any post in the party ever, even when Karunanidhi was alive. Stalin is in a haste to claim the presidency," he said in an interview to the news agency ANI.

Advertisement

Mr Alagiri had expressed his willingness to accept DMK president M K Stalin's leadership with a rider to readmit him into the party.

The political battle between the brothers intensified after Mr Alagiri on August 13 claimed that his father's "true relatives" were on his side.

The former union minister has been in political hibernation since his expulsion from the party in 2014 by Karunanidhi. He was sacked at the height of his fight with Stalin over establishing supremacy in the party.