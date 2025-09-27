"Provocative Slogans, Officers Hit": UP Cops On Violent Clashes In Bareilly

Tensions escalated after violent clashes broke out at two separate places in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Friday during a protest linked to the "I Love Muhammad" campaign.

Multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by the Bareilly Police detail serious allegations, including that crowds raised controversial and objectionable slogans and that officers were attacked with bricks, stones, and even gunfire.

The FIRs document two distinct, highly volatile incidents that occurred on Friday.

Firing and Acid Attack Near Islamia Inter College

The most serious incident, documented in FIR No. 1146/2025 at Police Station Baradari alleges a mob of approximately 200-250 people was marching toward Islamia Inter College, raising objectionable slogans.

According to the complaint filed by Inspector Dhananjay Pandey, the crowd, led by individuals named Nadeem and Anis Saklaini, was carrying placards and raising provocative slogans. When police attempted to enforce Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibits unauthorised gatherings, the situation turned violent.

The FIR states the crowd began attacking police with bricks, stones, and acid-filled glass bottles. Worse, one or more individuals in the mob fired a gun at the police personnel.

Injuries and Evidence

The violence resulted in injuries to two constables. Constable Siddhant Chaudhary sustained a serious injury when a bullet grazed his left arm, reportedly burning his uniform.

Constable Aditya Pratap Singh was also injured by projectiles.

Police recovered crucial evidence from the scene, including two empty 12-bore cartridge casings, fragments of broken acid-filled glass bottles, and a large number of bricks and stones.

The police have invoked severe sections of the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Section 124(2) (Sedition), 121 (Waging War), and sections related to rioting and attempt to murder.

Police Shoved and Threatened in Prem Nagar

Earlier, a separate incident was documented in FIR No. 0388/2025 at Police Station Prem Nagar. This report names Maulana Tauqeer Raza and others, including Lucky Shah alias Junaid, Nadeem Khan and Munir Idrisi, as leading a crowd of 150-200 people at Akhtar Wali Gali Chowk.

According to the complainant, Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumar, the gathering was holding a meeting and planning against the police when officers arrived. When asked to disperse, the crowd allegedly began shoving and pushing the police. The incident resulted in Head Constable Surjit Singh being injured and Constable Vikrant's uniform being torn. The police report states that the crowd later dispersed and fled the scene.

Charges in this case also include various sections related to unlawful assembly, assault on public servants, and criminal intimidation.

Prominent cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, descendant of Ahmed Raza Khan, the founder of the Barelvi sect of Sunni Islam, has been arrested and sent to 14 days' judicial custody.

Before his arrest, Maulana Raza released a video message claiming that he had only planned to submit a memorandum to the administration and that a "fake letter" had been circulated in his name.

The "I Love Muhammad" campaign began earlier this month as a show of faith and unity, but protests related to the campaign have triggered tensions in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The genesis of the controversy dates back to September 9, when police in Kanpur filed an FIR against nine named and 15 unidentified persons for allegedly installing boards with "I Love Muhammad" written on those on a public road.

Hindu groups objected to it, calling it "deviation from tradition" and a "deliberate provocation".