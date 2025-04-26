"I Kill You": Student, 21, Held For Sending Threat Mails To Gautam Gambhir

The Delhi Police has arrested a 21-year-old engineering student with alleged mental health issues for sending threat mails to the head coach of men's cricket team and former BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Jigneshsinh Parmar from Gujarat, was arrested on Friday.

Police said Parmar sent threat mails to Gambhir on April 22 -- the day terrorists gunned down 26 people in Kashmir's Pahalgam -- from a suspicious Gmail account.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said, "Parmar is an engineering student. His family claims that he is suffering from mental health issues. Further investigation is in progress." The police had earlier stated that they have been informed about an alleged threat mail received on an email ID associated with Gautam Gambhir.

An email complaint was filed with Rajinder Nagar police station along with screenshots of the threat mails.

Gambhir received two threat mails reading "I Kill You" from a sender identifying as "ISIS Kashmir", police sources said.

"Gautam Gambhir is already a Delhi Police protectee. We do not comment on specific security arrangements," the DCP said in the statement.

This is not the first time that Gambhir was threatened. In 2022 he had received similar threats, prompting the authorities to tighten his security measures.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)