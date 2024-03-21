"I Didn't Do Anything": Brother Of Killer In UP Double Murder Surrenders

A day after a double murder sparked tension in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, the accused's brother was seen claiming innocence in a viral video before surrendering last night.

Sajid, who ran a barber shop near the victims' house, killed two children and injured their third sibling on Tuesday, in a gruesome murder for which the motive remains unclear. He attacked cops while fleeing and was shot dead in an encounter.

His brother Javed, also named as an accused, had gone missing after the incident. In a video before his arrest, Javed says he had reached Budaun after being informed about the incident but seeing an angry mob in the area he fled to Delhi.

He was caught by the locals after he reached Bareilly to surrender. They later handed him over to the cops.

"From Delhi, I came to Bareilly to surrender. I have call recordings of people informing me that my brother has done something. He was my elder brother, he had done it, I didn't do anything. Please hand me over to the cops," he is heard saying in the video.

The police today confirmed the arrest of Javed and are bringing him to Budaun for questioning.

"Sajid's brother Javed, the second accused in the murder case, surrendered before cops in Bareilly and also made a viral video. Our team is now bringing him for questioning," said Alok Priyadarshi, Senior Superintendent of Police, Budaun.

The two children, Aayush and Ahaan, suffered 23 wounds on their back, chest, and legs, the autopsy revealed today. Their third sibling, who survived the attack, had minor injuries.

Their father, Vinod, has urged the cops not to kill Javed in an encounter and said, "If Javed is killed in an encounter, the motive behind the murders will not be revealed. There should be a probe into why the children were killed."