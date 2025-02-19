"I Am Multi-Religious": Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi recently opened up about his multi-religious upbringing and illustrious military career.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, he shared his thoughts on being multi-religious, citing his exposure to diverse faiths during his time in the 18th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

This regiment uniquely had a mosque, gurdwara, Durga Mata temple, and Mahakal temple all under one roof, fostering an environment of interfaith harmony.

When asked about his recent visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Army Chief said, "I am multi-religious. I have been commissioned into the 18th Battalion, the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, where you have a Masjid, Gurdwara, Durga Mata, and Mahakal, all under one roof."

General Dwivedi recounted how his subedar major, a Maulvi, would perform Durga Mata Puja without any issues, demonstrating the regiment's spirit of mutual respect. When asked about his own spiritual journey, Gen Dwivedi said after taking over, he first sought blessings from his unit, Bhakti Dhaam, where he received blessings from his Maulvi, Pandit, and Granthi.

"My subedar major, who may be a Maulvi, is able to do Durga Mata Puja, which is not an issue at all. Now, if you see, have I visited any Mashoor (famous) place, Golden Temple or Mahakaal or Vaishno Devi, in the initial stages? No. The first thing I went to was to my unit, Bhakti Dham. And once I got the blessings there from my Maulvi, my Pandit, my Granthi, thereafter I started going to all the places," said the Army Chief.

General Dwivedi recalled how his father would tell him stories of freedom fighters and World War II heroes, inspiring him to join the army.

In a candid revelation, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi shared the story of how his childhood experiences shaped his decision to join the Indian Army.

One particular memory that stood out was when his uncle would bring home copies with photographs of soldiers. These images sparked a sense of curiosity and admiration in young Dwivedi. As he grew older, he began to explore various career options, considering medicine and engineering, just like his brothers.

However, the allure of the Army ultimately won him over. General Dwivedi recalled how he initially wanted to become an intelligence officer, but after gaining more exposure, he decided to join the Army first and then explore opportunities in intelligence.

"I remember my uncle when he used to ask him, So the copy which he used to bring used to have a soldier's photo. Okay. My father used to always give me the story of freedom fighters or the story of World War II, where we won Vera, who escaped as a pilot. I remember. So all these stories I used to keep reading. And my one brother was a doctor. So I said, no, this is closed. My second brother was an engineer. I said, this is closed. Okay. So third was the army, which was there. I wanted to become an intelligence officer if I can say that. But when I went to school and saw everything, then I said, okay, let me join the Army first, thereafter look at intelligence," the Army chief said.

He also shared his experience of flying the LCA with Air Marshal AP Singh during Aero India 2025, praising Singh's leadership and straightforward qualities. He recalled that Air Marshal Singh was a standout individual even during their National Defence Academy (NDA) days, earning the respect and admiration of his peers.

In a nostalgic reflection, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reminisced about his school days, when he and his peers would admire all three services - the Army, Navy, and Air Force. He shared that it was simply fate that led him to join the Army.

"See, when we were in school, we used to look at all three services. We used to love all three, if I can say that. It just so happened that I came into the army. Let me tell you about AP first. As far as AP is concerned, from NDA days, he is a gold torch. And he is, everybody has a natural liking towards him. He is a man who can collect people together. He is a natural leader. And he takes ownership of a crowd. But he is a very straightforward man. So, I say in the lighter moment, he should have been in the infantry," said the Army Chief.

The Army Chief highlighted Air Marshal Singh's ability to bring people together, his natural leadership skills, and his willingness to take ownership of responsibilities. General Dwivedi jokingly added that Air Marshal Singh's straightforward nature and team-bonding skills would have made him an excellent fit for the infantry.

"He's so straightforward. And such a team-bonding man, he should have been infantry," he added.

This lighthearted exchange offers a glimpse into the camaraderie and mutual respect shared between General Dwivedi and Air Marshal Singh, showcasing the strong bonds forged during their formative years at the NDA.

The Army Chief's comments offer a glimpse into his personal life and military career, highlighting the importance of respecting all religions and the value of teamwork and leadership.

As the 30th Chief of the Army Staff, he brings a wealth of experience, having served in various roles, including Northern Army Commander and Director General of Infantry.

