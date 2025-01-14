"I Am Dalit, Why Can't I Become Chief Minister: Karnataka Minister Timmapur

As the infighting within the Congress party continues, on Tuesday Karnataka Excise Minister RB Timmapur staked his claim to the post of the Chief Minister saying that he is a Dalit and why can't he become the CM.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Minister Timmapur said, "Why shouldn't Dalits make it to the post of the CM? Why shouldn't I become the Chief Minister? Who will object if I become the CM,"

"I am not sure whether the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting will approve my name. All these factors will play a role. If the high command decides, I will become the CM," he stated.

"The CLP meeting held on Monday discussed the Belagavi programme. No legislator expressed dissatisfaction. The meeting of Dalit leaders has not been cancelled. We have postponed it. The woes of Dalits need to be heard. I have spoken about the sacrifice...The high command will decide on the change of the Chief Minister. Who has stated that CM Siddaramaiah would be asked to step down? I do not know about power-sharing. I also do not know about cabinet reshuffle," he said.

Objecting to the BJP's protest against the incident of slashing of udders of three cows, he questioned whether the BJP had protested when the incidents of murders of Dalits were reported.

"The culprits should be dealt with and politics should not be done in the matter. The people will teach the BJP a lesson if they do not keep away from petty politics," he said.

Meanwhile, former Minister and senior leader SR Patil stated that he would welcome a leader from the north Karnataka region to be chosen for the CM's post.

"Every MLA will have an aspiration to become the CM. No one is a sage. It is natural to demand the coveted post. The matter of changing the CM is left to the high command. I do not know about power-sharing," he stated.

Commenting on the Congress infighting, the Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka stated that Siddaramaiah is the outgoing Chief Minister. "The Congress is a divided house. The party is not going to come to power in future. The fight is now over the CM's chair," he added.

BJP state President BY Vijayendra stated the infighting in the Congress party is not new. "CM Siddaramaiah is going to complete two years. Several Congress leaders are CMs in waiting. More importantly, Dy CM DK Shivakumar is desperately waiting to occupy the CM's post and other leaders are also desperate. The infighting will come to the streets soon", Vijayendra stated.

"More than eight Congress leaders are waiting to become CM and everything will spill out soon. Congress National General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah need not worry about what is happening in the BJP. The BJP high command is strong enough to handle the situation and set things right," Vijayendra stated.

From time to time, several Congress leaders have been expressing their interest in the CM's post. Besides Deputy CM Shivakumar, the names of state Home Minister G Parameshwara, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, Minister for Large and Medium Industry MB Patil, Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge are also doing rounds.

