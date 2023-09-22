'I Am A Little Bigger Worker, But We Are All Workers': PM Modi To G20 Officials

PM Modi addressing the G20 functionaries

In an interaction with G20 functionaries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that today's event showed the unity of workers and both he and them were "workers".

"We all are workers and today's program is also about that mazdoor ekta zindabad. I am a little bigger mazdoor (worker), you all are a little smaller majdoor, but we all are labourers," PM Modi said while interacting with G20 functionaries at Bharat Mandapam.

He further said that earlier only West was discussed in helping others in calamities but now India's work in overseas crises made the world confident about its abilities.

"You might have enjoyed working during this period. During the G20 Summit, if someone had called you at midnight you would have never thought that they were disturbing me, you must have thought that something must have been missed and should complete the work which is left. This spirit is our biggest strength," he added.

The Prime Minister said that in routine office work, we do not come to know the capabilities of our colleagues. While working collectively in the field removes silos, vertical and horizontal silos and creates a team.

He elaborated on this point with the example of the ongoing Swachta Abhiyan and asked to make a collective effort in the departments. This will make the project a festival instead of a chore, he said. There is strength in the collective spirit, he added.

He asked to come out of hierarchies in offices and to make an effort to know the strengths of one's colleagues.

Around 3,000 people, who have contributed to the success of the G20 Summit held in the national capital earlier this month, are taking part in the interaction.

It includes those who have worked at the ground level to ensure the smooth conduct of the summit.

The interaction includes functionaries like cleaners, drivers, waiters and other staff from across various Ministries. It is also being attended by ministers and officials of various departments. A dinner will follow the interaction.

India's theme for the G20 Presidency was ‘One Earth One Family One Future'.

The New Delhi Declaration was adopted by G20 leaders on September 9, the first day of the summit.

