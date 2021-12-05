Hyderabad Woman's Suicide Allegedly After Fight With Husband Over Blouse

Police said they have registered a case and are investigating further. (Representational)

A woman has died by suicide in Hyderabad reportedly because she was upset that her husband, a tailor, did not stitch a blouse to her liking.

Thirty-five-year old Vijayalakshmi was found dead in her bedroom after she had quarreled with her husband over the blouse he stitched for her, it is learnt.

Vijayalakshmi had been living with husband Srinivas and their two school-going children at Golnaka Thirumala Nagar at Amberpet area in Hyderabad.

Srinivas makes a livelihood by selling saris and blouse material by going door to door and tailoring clothes at home. He reportedly stitched a blouse for Vijayalakshmi yesterday, but she did not like it and the couple had an argument over this.

Vijayalakshmi reportedly wanted Srinivas to restitch the blouse but he refused. This offended Vijayalakshmi.

Later, when the children returned home from school, they found the bedroom door shut. They kept knocking but there was no response.

When Srinivas was informed, he rushed back home and found the door bolted from the inside. After repeated knocks were met with no response, Srinivas forcibly opened the door. Vijayalakshmi was dead by then.

Local residents immediately informed the police who rushed to the spot. Police said they have registered a case in this connection and are investigating the matter further.