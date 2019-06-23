'Thrashed, Burnt In Kuwait', Hyderabad Woman Says; Thanks PM For Rescue

The woman had left for Kuwait in January and returned just last week.

A woman from Hyderabad, who alleged that she was sent to Kuwait on false promises and tortured, has thanked the Indian Embassy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rescuing her.

Rehana Begum told news agency ANI that an agent had offered her a beautician's job at a salon in Kuwait. "He had said they that I will be paid Rs 30,000 per month. When reached I reached Kuwait, I was employed as a housemaid and tortured," she said.

"I was thrashed and burnt. They did not even give me proper food and clothes," Rehana said.

Rehana then called her daughter in India and told her all she was going through. Her daughter approached the Embassy and she was brought back home. She had left for Kuwait in January and returned just last week.

"I would like to thank the Indian Embassy and Modi government for rescuing me from that hell. There are many agents out there, trying to dupe people. We should not believe anything these agents tell us," she said.