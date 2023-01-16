Hyderabad Swiggy Agent Dies After Fall From Building, Was Chased By Dog

Police have registered a case against the dog-owner for causing death by negligence. (Representational)

A Swiggy delivery agent has died in Hyderabad after falling from the third floor of a building where he was chased by a pet dog while delivering food.

23-year-old Mohd Rizwan fell from the third floor of the Lumbini Rock Castle apartments in Banjara Hills on January 11 when he was running from the customer's pet German Shepherd. He died on Sunday.

According to the police, when Rizwan showed up at the customer's door, the dog lunged at him.

While running away from the animal, Rizwan tried to jump off a railing but slipped and fell, suffering critical head injuries.

He was admitted to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences by the dog-owner.

The police have registered a case against the dog-owner listing charges like causing death by negligence and endangering the life or personal safety of others.