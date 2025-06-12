Bengaluru Techie With 19 Years Of Experience Turns Swiggy Delivery Agent: "Trying To Get My Business..."

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A Swiggy delivery partner shared his business struggles while delivering food.

Padmanaban Ebbas has 19 years of experience in full-stack development.

He previously ran a successful software company before facing financial challenges.

In a classic Peak Bengaluru moment, a Swiggy delivery partner not only delivered an order to a customer but also shared a business challenge. Padmanaban Ebbas, with 19 years of full-stack development experience, sought Nithin Kumar's help to revive his struggling business. He handed Mr Kumar a note titled "Delivered with care. Built with code." As per Mr Kumar's X post, Mr Ebbas previously ran a thriving software company but now delivers food to make ends meet.

He wrote, "My Swiggy delivery partner handed me this tonight. Mr. Padmanaban is a full-stack developer with 19+ years of experience. He once ran a software company. I asked if he wanted a job. He said, 'No, just trying to get my business back on track.' Let's get him the break he deserves. Do share it."

My Swiggy delivery partner handed me this tonight.



Mr. Padmanaban is a full-stack developer with 19+ years of experience. He once ran a software company. I asked if he wanted a job. He said, “No, just trying to get my business back on track.”



Let's get him the break he… pic.twitter.com/Gf2pvFDGe9 — Nithin Kumar (@nithinkumrr) June 11, 2025

Mr Kumar also shared Mr Ebbas' resume along with the post, showcasing his extensive experience and skills as a full-stack developer. The resume included contact details, LinkedIn profile, and email address.

"Hi, I am Padmanaban Ebbas – a full-stack developer with 19+ years of experience, and your Swiggy delivery partner tonight. I once ran a software company, led teams and built apps for global clients. Today, I deliver food, not just for survival but to rebuild from scratch. Every delivery helps me stand taller. I'd love to help you or your business, too," the note read.

The post resonated with many online users, who praised Mr Ebbas' determination to revive his business. Some users also offered suggestions, recommending that he update his skills to include the latest AI tools to enhance his competitiveness in the industry.

One user wrote, "Great Spirit. May God bless him."

Another commented, "He might to like to learn few AI tools to make/debug/test softwares.."

A third said, "Ah, skills evolve. With his experience, adapting shouldn't be hard."

"Dreams don't die. They wait for us to rise again," a fourth added.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Mr Ebbas is the founder of Curicent Technologies LLP, a Tamil Nadu-based company he established around 2018, roughly seven years ago. He holds a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering and has a strong background in full-stack development. His interests lie in Robotics and IoT, and he's passionate about mentoring the next generation through seminars and workshops.

