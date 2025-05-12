Swiggy Delivery Agent Makes Deliveries With 2-Year-Old Daughter, Internet Moved

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A LinkedIn post highlights a Swiggy delivery partner's story. Pankaj balances food deliveries with caring for his two-year-old daughter. His wife died during childbirth, leaving him as a single parent.

A Swiggy delivery partner's story has gone viral after a LinkedIn post revealed how he juggles food deliveries while caring for his two-year-old daughter, drawing widespread empathy and admiration online.

Pankaj, the delivery agent, came into the spotlight when Gurugram-based CEO Mayank Agarwal shared his encounter with him. Agarwal had initially asked Pankaj to deliver his order upstairs, but paused when he heard a child's voice during their phone call. When he stepped out to meet him, he found little Tun Tun, Pankaj's daughter, barely two years old, quietly seated on the bike.

Pankaj explained that he brings his daughter along during deliveries because he has no one else to care for her. His son attends evening classes, and his wife tragically died during childbirth.

Despite his difficult circumstances, Agarwal noted, Pankaj carries out his work with quiet resilience. "Some customers have told him, 'Sit at home if you can't manage - having a toddler is your problem.' But he had no complaints - only a quiet smile," he wrote in his post.

The post has since struck a chord with users across platforms, many praising the father's dedication while calling for more support systems for gig workers like him.

A user wrote, "Being kind and a little considerate truly takes you a long way, with everyone, at every level. I genuinely appreciate this moment of humanity you've shared. It's a beautiful reminder that compassion still exists, and it matters more than we think."

Several users offered to extend support for the delivery agent.

"At least he has opted to work over sitting idle at home. He is doing a great job," another user commented.

"This is deeply moving. A little institutional empathy can go a long way in changing lives. I've been privy to both sides of this world where delivery partners act extremely unprofessionally and some genuine gems that deserve a lot more than what they are entitled to, it's a hard ship to navigate," the third user wrote.

