12-Year-Old Boy Chased By Dog, Dies After Falling From 6th Floor In Nagpur

A 12-year-old boy died after falling from the sixth floor of a residential building in Nagpur when a stray dog entered and chased a group of children playing. The boy, identified as Jayesh Bokhre, got scared of the dog chasing him and lost his balance while running and fell.

The incident occurred at a 10-storey residential building, Dev Heights, when a group of children were playing and spotted a stray dog. Jayesh was walking to his house on the fifth floor when the stray dog began to chase him. Scared, Jayesh ran, lost his balance and fell.

The little boy was rushed to a hospital in Pardi, a locality in Nagpur, where the doctors declared him dead. The parents of the child are deeply shocked and are grieving the death of their only son. Locals are also angered over the issue of stray dogs.

Dev Heights is a newly constructed residential building, with top floors still under construction. However, some people have already moved in there.

A similar incident was reported from Rajasthan earlier this year in January when a seven-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs.

The girl, identified as Ikraana, had gone to the field with five other children and her grandfather. In the evening, when the children were returning home, a pack of six to seven stray dogs attacked them. All the dogs targeted Ikraana, leaving her severely injured and covered in blood. Ikraana succumbed to her injuries.