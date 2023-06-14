Student From Hyderabad Brutally Murdered By Brazilian Flatmate In London

Kontham Tejaswini died on the spot. Another woman was taken to a hospital with stab injuries.

A 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad has been stabbed to death in London's Wembley. Kontham Tejaswini, who had gone to London for higher studies, was allegedly attacked by her Brazilian flatmate at a residential property around 10 am on Tuesday.

While Tejaswini died on the spot, the Metropolitan Police said a second woman, aged 28, was taken to a hospital with stab injuries "that were later assessed as not life-threatening". The incident took place in Neeld Crescent, Wembley.

A cousin of Tejaswini in Hyderabad, identified as Vijay, said the accused was a Brazilian man and had moved into the shared accommodation - where Tejaswini lived with her friends - less than a week ago. Tejaswini had reportedly gone to London in March last year to get her Masters degree.

"Two people, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. The man remains in custody. The woman has been released without further action," said a statement from the police.

Another suspect, a 23-year-old man, has also now been arrested. News agency PTI stated that the Metropolitan Police had earlier released an image of Brazilian national Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais and sought the public's help in tracing him.

"He was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody at a north London police station," the Met Police said, without naming him again as he can now be named only if he is charged, according to the PTI report.

"This has been a fast-moving investigation and I would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for information about this man. He is now in custody," Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, was quoted in the statement as saying.

"I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused in the community and I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working to establish what happened (sic)," she added.