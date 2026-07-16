Hyderabad Parents Claim School Told Student To Learn '<i>Kalma</i>' For Homework

A private school in Hyderabad has come under scrutiny after the parents of a Class II Hindu student alleged that their six-year-old son was asked to learn Islamic prayers as part of his homework, triggering a controversy and demands for an official inquiry.

According to the family, the child returned home with a homework diary containing instructions to read the "1st and 2nd Kalma" and "Fateh."

The parents said they questioned the school management, arguing that no student should be compelled to participate in religious instruction that is contrary to their faith.

The child's aunt, who shared the incident in a video, alleged that similar entries had been made in the diary on an earlier occasion before being struck off. She claimed the school initially described the assignment as a mandatory religious practice for all students but later said it had been written by mistake.

The family has accused the school of causing mental distress to the child and has sought action from the Education Department.

The issue has since taken a political turn, with BJP leaders visiting the student's family and demanding strict action against the school. They alleged that religious teachings were being introduced to students and called for a detailed investigation into the institution's functioning.

The police, however, said the matter is under inquiry and urged against drawing conclusions before the investigation is completed.

They said the concerned classroom has 25 students, of whom only one is a Hindu.

According to the preliminary inquiry, the teacher informed police that the homework entry was inadvertently written in the Hindu student's diary. The police said the parents have submitted a complaint and that they will seek legal opinion before deciding on further action.